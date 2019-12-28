Lubbock-area teams impress in day 2 of Caprock Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Caprock Classic continued Friday as several Lubbock teams made their tournament’s semifinals.

Ninety high school teams came to Lubbock for the event, traveling from Texas, Oklahoma, Canada and Australia. The games started on Thursday and will continue through Saturday.

Here’s a full recap of how the area’s teams fared.

Girl’s teams

Lubbock Christian lost a close one to Abernathy 51-48. Abernathy will play Vega in the semifinals of the Double T Smiles bracket. The winner of that game will play the winner of Brownfield and the LBB Titans in the finals.

Shallowater will be playing in the Chick-Fil-A bracket finals, where it will take on Monterey. Shallowater knocked off Frenship 55-51 and Lubbock-Cooper 58-39 to advance. Monterey beat Trinity Christian 78-56 in the semifinals.

Several Lubbock teams lost on Thursday. Here’s how those teams fared on Friday in the loser’s bracket: Lubbock High beat Mexia 50-33, Coronado fell to El Paso Franklin 45-37 and Estacado lost to San Elizaro 69-23.

Boy’s teams

The Fuddruckers bracket features a semifinals littered with Lubbock area teams. The matchups are Lubbock Christian vs. Shallowater and Borden County vs. Abernathy.

Shallowater blew out New Deal 93-56 to reach the semifinals while Lubbock Christian beat Sardis 52-27. Borden County beat Idalou 52-41 in the quarterfinals while Abernathy knocked off Panhandle 56-38.

In the Advanced Graphix bracket, Permian will play the winner of OKC Storm vs. Midland Christian in the finals.

On its way to the finals, Permian blew out Lubbock High 82-19. Estacado was knocked out by the OKC Storm 56-50.

In the loser’s bracket, Coronado fell to Parkland, Monterey beat Trinity Christian to set up a matchup with Lubbock High and Abilene Wylie beat Lubbock-Cooper.

For the full brackets, visit the Caprock Classic’s official website here.