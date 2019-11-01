Lubbock Christian Baseball announces 2020 schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (October 30, 2019) – This is a press release from Lubbock Christian University athletics.

The Lubbock Christian University baseball program and head coach Nathan Blackwood have released their 2020 schedule, which begins on January 31 in Austin with a series against St. Edward’s.

Playing in the Lone Star Conference for the first time in 2020, the Chap schedule is different than in years past because it features only conference games. Thirteen teams make up the new look LSC in baseball, and those opponents will make up all of LCU’s 50-game schedule. The number of home games is up to 27 this year after only 22 games at home in 2019. LCU’s home slate will begin on February 7 with a game against St. Mary’s.

The first two series of the season will feature just three games, while every following series will be four games in length. The Chaps will welcome St. Mary’s, Angelo State, UT Tyler, Arkansas-Fort Smith, Oklahoma Christian, UT Permian Basin and West Texas A&M to Hays field for their seven home series this year. On the road, Lubbock Christian will travel to St. Edward’s, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Texas A&M International, Tarleton, Eastern New Mexico, and Cameron. There are no mid-week games.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top eight teams in the Lone Star Conference will play in the LSC Championship, which will span two weekends. The first weekend will consists of four three-game series hosted by the top four seeds on Friday and Saturday. The four winners will advance to a double-elimination tournament in the second week at a site to be decided. The winner of the tournament will be the conference tournament champion and earn the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA tournament if one is granted.

Lubbock Christian is coming off a Heartland Conference Championship and NCAA Regional appearance in 2019 when they posted a 35-17 overall record. LCU went 18-4 at home last year and is 82-19 in games at Hays Field over the last four seasons.

