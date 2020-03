SILVER CITY, New Mexico — Lubbock Christian outscored Western New Mexico 15-3 in the final five minutes of Saturday’s game, notching a 95-83 win.

The Chaps finished the regular season 18-9.

Parker Hicks was the high man for the Chaps, scoring 23 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Lloyd Daniels added 20 points and Ty Caswell scored 19.

Saturday was the final regular season game for Lubbock Christian. Next up is the Lone Star Conference Tournament.