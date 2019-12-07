Lubbock Christian falls to Geneva in TAPPS Division III Championship Game

WACO, Texas — Lubbock Christian’s season ended one win short of a state title Saturday, as the Eagles lost 49-18 to Geneva.

The Eagles stayed competitive in the first half, matching each of Geneva’s first three touchdowns with ones of their own. They did opt to go for the 2-point conversion after each score, and did not convert on any of their three tries.

Before halftime, Geneva scored another touchdown to go up 28-18, and scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to run away with the victory.

Quarterback Alex Timmons threw for each of Lubbock Christian’s three touchdowns, per MaxPreps.com.

The Eagles finished the season 13-1, putting together one of the better seasons by any private school in the state.