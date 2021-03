LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Christian High School girls basketball team advanced to the TAPPS Class 4A state title game after beating Trinity Christian HS 54-34 Monday in the semifinals.

Brooke Hooten and Abbie Crow tied for the LCHS lead with 13 points each in the win over TCHS.

The Lady Eagles will play either Legacy Prep Christian or John Paul II in the title game. If they win, it will be their ninth state title in program history.