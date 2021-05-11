Lubbock Christian School 2021 football schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian School revealed its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Eagles will open their season against Smyer at home. They have two big trips to the DFW area to face Weatherford Christian and Colleyville Covenant.

Their rivalry game against Trinity Christian will be at home on October 15. Senior night is November 5 vs. Fort Worth Lake Country.

Take a look at LCS’ full schedule below

8/27: Smyer

9/3: Quanah

9/10: @ Muenster Sacred Heart

9/17: FW Temple

9/24: @ Weatherford Christian

10/1: FW Calvary

10/8: @ Colleyville Covenant

10/15: TCS

10/22: @ TC Willow Park

10/29: BYE

11/5: FW Lake Country