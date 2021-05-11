Lubbock Christian School 2021 football schedule

KLBK Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian School revealed its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Eagles will open their season against Smyer at home. They have two big trips to the DFW area to face Weatherford Christian and Colleyville Covenant.

Their rivalry game against Trinity Christian will be at home on October 15. Senior night is November 5 vs. Fort Worth Lake Country.

Take a look at LCS’ full schedule below

8/27: Smyer
9/3: Quanah
9/10: @ Muenster Sacred Heart
9/17: FW Temple
9/24: @ Weatherford Christian
10/1: FW Calvary
10/8: @ Colleyville Covenant
10/15: TCS
10/22: @ TC Willow Park
10/29: BYE
11/5: FW Lake Country

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar