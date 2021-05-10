Lubbock-Cooper 2021 football schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper is the next team that KLBK Sports is looking at in its 2021 football schedule series.

The Pirates will play three straight Lubbock teams — Coronado, Frenship and Monterey — after opening against Andrews. Homecoming will be October 8 against Plainview and senior night will be November 5 against Randall.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/20: Midland (Scrimmage)

8/27: Andrews

9/3: @ Coronado

9/10: @ Frenship

9/17: Monterey

9/24: @ El Paso Hanks

10/8: Plainview (Homecoming)

10/15: @ Wichita Falls Rider

10/22: Wichita Falls High

10/29: @ Abilene Wylie

11/5: Randall (Senior Night)