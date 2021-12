ABILENE, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper beat Wichita Falls Rider 22-0 Friday, advancing to the state semifinals round of the Class 5A Division 2 playoffs.

Cooper led 9-0 at halftime before Baylor commit Kyler Jordan caught a pick-six to make the score 15-0. Judge Thompson scored in the fourth quarter to ice the contest.

Cooper will play the winner of South Oak Cliff and Lovejoy in the semifinals.