Lubbock-Cooper drops state semifinal 44-10 to South Oak Cliff

ABILENE, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper lost 44-10 to South Oak Cliff in the state semifinal game Friday.

South Oak Cliff wasted no time putting points on the board. Kick returner Randy Reece took the opening kickoff into the end zone to put the Bears ahead 7-0.

Lubbock-Cooper drove down the field on its opening drive but was stopped in the red zone and settled for a field goal.

From there, South Oak Cliff did not look back. The Bears scored 24 more points before halftime, going into the break with a 31-3 lead.

Lubbock-Cooper finished its season 13-2. The Pirates lost in the state semifinal game for the second time in three years.