Lubbock-Cooper falls to Aledo in state semifinals

KLBK Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Property of Nexstar Media Group.

ABILENE, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper’s playoff run has come to an end. The Pirates fell to Aledo 28-21 Saturday, falling just short of making the 5A Division II state finals.

Lubbock-Cooper kept the game close throughout and lost the game after a controversial call went Aledo’s way in the final minutes. Aledo running back Jase McClellan appeared to fumble the ball on the Lubbock-Cooper 2-yard line, but officials ruled him down. Aledo kept the ball and scored the game-winning touchdown.

Lubbock-Cooper got the ball back with time on the clock but could not score.

The Pirates consistently matched Aledo’s touchdowns with scores of their own. They battled back from a 13-7 halftime deficit, scoring two touchdowns in the second. Ultimately, they didn’t have enough time to keep the game alive.

Isaiah Johnson scored two of Lubbock-Cooper’s touchdowns and Cooper Lafebre scored the other one.

The Pirates finish the season 13-2, winning four playoff games before falling to Aledo.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar