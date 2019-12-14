Lubbock-Cooper falls to Aledo in state semifinals

ABILENE, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper’s playoff run has come to an end. The Pirates fell to Aledo 28-21 Saturday, falling just short of making the 5A Division II state finals.

Lubbock-Cooper kept the game close throughout and lost the game after a controversial call went Aledo’s way in the final minutes. Aledo running back Jase McClellan appeared to fumble the ball on the Lubbock-Cooper 2-yard line, but officials ruled him down. Aledo kept the ball and scored the game-winning touchdown.

Lubbock Cooper just got hosed in the state semi final. @806hssc pic.twitter.com/ByXmQXsjH3 — Jake Warren (@jakewarren8403) December 14, 2019

Lubbock-Cooper got the ball back with time on the clock but could not score.

The Pirates consistently matched Aledo’s touchdowns with scores of their own. They battled back from a 13-7 halftime deficit, scoring two touchdowns in the second. Ultimately, they didn’t have enough time to keep the game alive.

Isaiah Johnson scored two of Lubbock-Cooper’s touchdowns and Cooper Lafebre scored the other one.

The Pirates finish the season 13-2, winning four playoff games before falling to Aledo.