LUBBOCK, Texas — Three local high school football teams were recognized by the National Football Foundation for academic excellence Wednesday.

Lubbock-Cooper, Idalou and Smyer were chosen as part of the NFF’s inaugural National High School Academic Excellence Award.

To qualify, teams needed a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0, superior academic application and performance, and a successful football season.

The winners were picked by Texas coaches. Lubbock-Cooper, Idalou and Smyer were three of 62 teams nationwide to win the award.

One of the 62 teams will be chosen as the recipient of the National High School Academic Excellence Award.