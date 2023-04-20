LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock-Cooper ISD school board approved the hiring of the boys and girls basketball head coaches for the new Liberty High School on Thursday.

Parker Hicks will be the program’s first boys’ head coach. The former Texas Tech and LCU standout spent last season at Levelland High School, where he led the Lobos to the second round of the playoffs and a 17-16 overall record in his first season with the program.

Morgan Glaspie was named the first girls’ head coach of the Lady Patriots. Glaspie comes from Stanton High School, where she served as the Lady Buffs’ assistant coach. Glaspie is a Spearman native and played collegiately at Tarleton State.

Lubbock-Cooper Liberty High School is scheduled to open in 2023 and will participate in Class 3A.