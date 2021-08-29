Lubbock-Cooper product Troy Te’o receives scholarship from Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper graduate Troy Te’o was one of four Texas Tech football walk-ons to earn a scholarship Saturday, the team announced.

Te’o is a junior at Texas Tech. He appeared in four games last season and made two tackles. While he was at Cooper, the Pirates made the playoffs in his junior and senior seasons.

Te’o grew up in Australia and moved to Lubbock in 2014, according to his profile on the Texas Tech athletics website. He was originally a rugby player, and picked up football at age 13.

Before coming to Texas Tech, Te’o was at Eastern New Mexico University for two years. He was limited by injuries there and appeared in just one game, Texas Tech’s website said.

Tight end Henry Teeter, linebacker Bryce Ramirez and offensive lineman Aaron Castro joined Te’o in receiving a scholarship Saturday.