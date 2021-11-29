Lubbock-Cooper star Kobie McKinzie decommits from Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas — After news broke Sunday that Oklahoma football Head Coach Lincoln Riley was leaving the Sooners for USC, Lubbock-Cooper star linebacker Kobie McKinzie re-opened his recruitment. McKinzie had committed to play at Oklahoma.

McKinzie is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. 247’s composite rankings list McKinzie as the No. 120 prospect in the nation for the class of 2022.

He is a key part of a Lubbock-Cooper team that is set to play Rider in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A Division 2 playoffs.