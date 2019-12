ABILENE, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper is moving on in the playoffs after beating Rider 38-17 Friday.

The Pirates trailed 17-10 at halftime but used 28 unanswered points to take a lead and hold on to it, securing the win.

With the win, the Pirates advance to the Class 5A Division II semifinals, where they will take on the winner of Aledo and Ennis.