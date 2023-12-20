LUBBOCK, Tex.- Getting the opportunity to play football at Texas Tech has been a dream for Holton Hendrix for as long as he can remember.

“I’ve had season tickets every year since I’ve lived in Lubbock and its just surreal to finally be able to play for them,” said Hendrix.

In his time suiting up for Lubbock-Cooper, he played all five positions along the offensive line, garnered three All-District selections, and helped pave the way for a high-powered Pirate offense.

When Texas Tech came calling more than a year ago, the choice for him was easy.

“I knew as soon as they offered me that’s where I was going,” said Hendrix. “They do a really good job, Coach [Joey] McGuire and his staff that they reel you in and that’s why I went there.”

A west Texas kid that McGuire couldn’t pass up.

“I showed Kirby [Hocutt] and the group 11 power five guys in the west Texas area that weren’t coming to Texas Tech, that can’t happen,” said McGuire on National Signing Day. “You’re not going to be able to keep some guys at home, but if they’re ‘Power Five’ guys and they’re in what we consider to be ‘west Texas’, starting with Wichita Falls making its way down and west, they gotta stay home.”

Hendrix will be an early enrollee, and he already has plans for where he wants to be his first day as a Red Raider.

“I’m ready to get in the weight room. I think that’s something every freshman says but I’m ready to get in there and prove who I am.”

Hendrix is one of 23 early signees for the class of 2024.