Lubbock-Cooper’s Kobie McKinzie named to DCTF’s “Super Team”

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper linebacker Kobie McKinzie was named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s 2021 preseason Super Team.

The Super Team honors “the best and brightest stars in Texas high school football,” according to DCTF. McKinzie was one of two linebackers named to the team.

“When you make a name for yourself and you become a player on a national scale, it’s really meaningful to you,” McKinzie told KLBK Sports. “Because all the work you put in and the dedication you have, it’s being shown for.”

McKinzie is going into his senior year at Lubbock-Cooper. He is committed to playing college football at the University of Oklahoma.

“He closes quickly and has the size and strength to make tackling running backs look easy,” the magazine’s blurb on McKinzie said. “He is a polished linebacker with experience, but he still has a high developmental upside.”

DCTF also released Second and Third Super Teams. Estacado offensive lineman Jihad Lateef was placed on the Third Team.