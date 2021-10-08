Lubbock-Cooper’s Kobie McKinzie named Under Armour All-American

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper football standout Kobie McKinzie was named an Under Armour All-American Friday.

McKinzie was one of 100 high school football players across the country to receive the honor, Lubbock-Cooper said. He was invited to participate in the Under Armour All-American game on January 2.

NFL stars, such as Kyler Murray and Myles Garrett, have participated in the game. McKinzie received his jersey Friday.

He was also the first player in the school’s history to receive the award.

McKinzie — a linebacker — has helped lead the Pirates to a 4-1 start. He committed to play his college football at Oklahoma University.