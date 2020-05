LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock High baseball coach Steve Ribera announced his retirement on Sunday.

To anyone who follows. Just wanted to let my friends and colleagues know that I have announced my retirement this week. What a great ride. God has been good to me. pic.twitter.com/B2y0wW3woL — Steve Ribera (@RiberaSteve) May 10, 2020

Ribera started at Lubbock High in 2013; he coached the Westerners for eight seasons. Before that, he coached at Borger and Slaton.

Over his 37-year career, Ribera has accumulated more than 400 wins, per the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.