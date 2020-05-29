Lubbock High hires Josh Bobbitt as baseball coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock High hired Josh Bobbitt as its new baseball coach, Lubbock ISD athletics announced on Friday.

Bobbitt will replace coach Steve Ribera, who left the position on May 10.

Bobbitt comes to Lubbock from Terrell High School, where he was the head coach for three seasons. Before going into coaching, he played baseball at Tulane and played minor league ball for the Texas Rangers for two years.

“Coach Bobbitt will bring a high energy style of baseball to the Westerner team,” Lubbock ISD Athletics Director Mike Meeks said. “His experience and knowledge of baseball is a good fit for the Lubbock baseball community and we’re excited to welcome him to the Lubbock ISD family.”