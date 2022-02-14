LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock High School freshman guard Mecalin Marshall has made her mark on the Hub City at just 14 years old.

In the 2021-22 season, Marshall has averaged 15 points-per-game in district play and 12 points-per-game overall. With 402 points on the season over 33 games, she has contributed greatly to the Lady Westerners’ first winning season in more than a decade.

In only her first year of high school, Marshall said she has developed a love for the game, something that has been around for as long as she can remember.

“You know, I started playing basketball when I was really little,” she said. “But I feel like it was because of my dad because he’s the one who got me started and to where I’m at now.”

The daughter of Texas Tech guard Mikey Marshall, Mecalin has been playing basketball for as long as she can remember. Mikey said that getting to see her play in the same city where he lived out his collegiate career is something special.

“It’s humbling,” he said. “I hope to see a lot of success from her over the next three years, and just helping her mature. To be a better person, a better individual, as well as being a better basketball player. Hopefully one day we get to see her in red and black.”

Mikey Marshall, who played at Texas Tech from 2000-2204, says his daughter’s smarts separate her from the pack.

“I feel like she’s a very smart person on and off the floor,” he said. “Of course, she still has some things to learn as far as basketball is concerned and that’s where I hope I can come into play, but I’ll definitely give her all the credit. She has to be willing to learn in order to make those strides.”

As for her next step, Mecalin wants to play college basketball at the highest level.

“You know, obviously, I want to make it D1, which I’m planning on doing, and then after that, it’s just wherever God takes me.”