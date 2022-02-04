LUBBOCK, Texas — Local athletes signed letters of intent with their university of choice Wednesday.

Athletes from seven local schools held signing day ceremonies Wednesday, with athletes signing to play football, wrestling and basketball.

Coronado’s Trevor Stephens signed to play football at the Division I FBS level, inking a letter of intent with New Mexico State.

Here’s a full list of our local signees below:

Monterey:

Mariah Ramirez: Texas Women’s University Wrestling

Ja’Zyria Simpson: Texas Women’s University Wrestling

Jaycee Portee: Texas Women’s University Wrestling

Jaden Hillard: East Central University Football

Steven Runels: Southwestern Oklahoma University Football

Marquise White: Dodge City Community College Football

Bryson Yeater: Wayland Baptist University Football

Trenton Mayfield: Texas A&M Commerce Athletic Training

Lubbock Cooper:

Brady Barnett: Midwestern State University Football

Catalina Cortez: University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Girls Basketball

Frenship:

Chad Pharies: Angelo State University Football

Abernathy:

Luke Houston: Angelo State Football

Roosevelt:

J.J. Diaz: University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Football

Estacado:

Jihad Lateef: Sam Houston State University Football

Genesis Walker: McPherson College Football

Ke’Shawn Miller: Wayland Baptist University Football

Coronado:

Antonio Malone: UTPB Football

Will Boyles: Augustana University Football

Ryan Edwards: Oklahoma Baptist Football

Obie William: McMurry University Football

Kaleb Pillow: Fort Hayes State University Football

Coleton Lim: Wayland Baptist University Football

Diego Lopez: Hendrix College Football

Julius Maze: Hardin Simmons University Football

Trevor Stephens: New Mexico State University Football