LUBBOCK, Texas — Local athletes signed letters of intent with their university of choice Wednesday.
Athletes from seven local schools held signing day ceremonies Wednesday, with athletes signing to play football, wrestling and basketball.
Coronado’s Trevor Stephens signed to play football at the Division I FBS level, inking a letter of intent with New Mexico State.
Here’s a full list of our local signees below:
Monterey:
Mariah Ramirez: Texas Women’s University Wrestling
Ja’Zyria Simpson: Texas Women’s University Wrestling
Jaycee Portee: Texas Women’s University Wrestling
Jaden Hillard: East Central University Football
Steven Runels: Southwestern Oklahoma University Football
Marquise White: Dodge City Community College Football
Bryson Yeater: Wayland Baptist University Football
Trenton Mayfield: Texas A&M Commerce Athletic Training
Lubbock Cooper:
Brady Barnett: Midwestern State University Football
Catalina Cortez: University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Girls Basketball
Frenship:
Chad Pharies: Angelo State University Football
Abernathy:
Luke Houston: Angelo State Football
Roosevelt:
J.J. Diaz: University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Football
Estacado:
Jihad Lateef: Sam Houston State University Football
Genesis Walker: McPherson College Football
Ke’Shawn Miller: Wayland Baptist University Football
Coronado:
Antonio Malone: UTPB Football
Will Boyles: Augustana University Football
Ryan Edwards: Oklahoma Baptist Football
Obie William: McMurry University Football
Kaleb Pillow: Fort Hayes State University Football
Coleton Lim: Wayland Baptist University Football
Diego Lopez: Hendrix College Football
Julius Maze: Hardin Simmons University Football
Trevor Stephens: New Mexico State University Football