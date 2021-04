Lubbock ISD releases 2021 football schedules

LUBBOCK, Texas — 2021 football schedules for local high schools Monterey, Coronado, Estacado and Lubbock High were released by Lubbock ISD Friday.

Read each schedule below:

Monterey

8/13: at Midland Lee (Scrimmage)

8/19: Midland Lee (Scrimmage)

8/26: Odessa

9/3: at Abilene Wylie

9/10: Midland

9/17: at Lubbock-Cooper

9/24: Lubbock High

9/30: at Amarillo

10/7: Caprock

10/22: at Tascosa

10/29: Coronado

11/5: at Palo Duro

Coronado

8/13: at Dumas (Scrimmage)

8/20: Sweetwater (Scrimmage)

8/27: at Frenship

9/3: Lubbock-Cooper

9/9: at Odessa

9/16: Midland

10/1: at Palo Durp

10/8: Lubbock High

10/15: at Amarillo

10/22: Caprock

10/29: at Monterey

Estacado

8/13: Lubbock High (Scrimmage)

8/20: Brownfield (Scrimmage)

8/27: Greenwood

9/3: at Dumas

9/9: Canyon

9/17: at Hereford

9/23: Andrews

10/1: Bushland

10/8 at Seminole

10/15: Borger

10/22: at Perryton

10/28: Levelland

Lubbock High

8/13: Estacado (Scrimmage)

8/19: at Hereford

8/27: at Borger

9/3: at Big Spring

9/10: Plainview

9/17: Levelland

9/24: at Monterey

9/31: Tascosa

10/8: at Coronado

10/14: Palo Duro

10/28: at Amarillo

11/5: Caprock