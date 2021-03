SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — On Friday the #1 nationally-ranked Lubbock Lady Titans won their second Homeschool National Championship in program history, defeating the #2 Dallas Thunder 48-40.

Megan Simpson led the Lady Titans in scoring with 16 points, followed by Carli Bostwick with 13 and Alexa Elliott with 10.

The Lady Titans finish the season 26-4, winning their last 25 games.