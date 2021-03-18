Lubbock Lady Titans punch their ticket to the homeschool National Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — The #1 nationally-ranked Lubbock Lady Titans are headed to the national finals with a 53-23 win over the #4 Indianapolis Wildcats in the homeschool national tournament semifinals.

The Lady Titans held the Wildcats scoreless for the first eight minutes of the game, and would go on a 16-0 run to close out the third quarter.

Carli Bostwick led the team in scoring with 20 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Ellie Bruffey with 11 and Alexa Elliott with 10.

Lubbock will now play for the national championship against either Dallas or Oklahoma City on Friday at 7:20 p.m. at the Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri.