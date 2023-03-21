LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Matadors will have a new home for the 2023 season.

The soccer club announced Tuesday that Pirate Stadium at Lubbock Cooper High School will host the team’s six home games this season.

The Matadors open their second season at home against West Texas FC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

2023 Schedule

May 13 – West Texas FC

May 20 – Brownsville NPSL

May 24 – at Gallos FC

May 27 – at Central Texas Coyotes FC

June 2 – Fort Worth Vaqueros

June 10 – Central Texas Coyotes FC

June 15 – at CF10 Houston

June 17 – at Corinthians FC of San Antonio

June 22 – Laredo Heat FC

June 28 – Austin United FC

July 1 – at Denton Diablos FC

July 8 – at West Texas FC

All home games begin at 7:30 p.m.

Season Seats are available, starting at $50 for youth and $60 for adults for the Family Friendly Season Seat Plans. For more information go to https://www.lubbockmatadors.com/season-seats.