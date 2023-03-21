LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Matadors will have a new home for the 2023 season.
The soccer club announced Tuesday that Pirate Stadium at Lubbock Cooper High School will host the team’s six home games this season.
The Matadors open their second season at home against West Texas FC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
2023 Schedule
May 13 – West Texas FC
May 20 – Brownsville NPSL
May 24 – at Gallos FC
May 27 – at Central Texas Coyotes FC
June 2 – Fort Worth Vaqueros
June 10 – Central Texas Coyotes FC
June 15 – at CF10 Houston
June 17 – at Corinthians FC of San Antonio
June 22 – Laredo Heat FC
June 28 – Austin United FC
July 1 – at Denton Diablos FC
July 8 – at West Texas FC
All home games begin at 7:30 p.m.
Season Seats are available, starting at $50 for youth and $60 for adults for the Family Friendly Season Seat Plans. For more information go to https://www.lubbockmatadors.com/season-seats.