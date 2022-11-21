LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s Bailey Maupin picked up her first Big 12 weekly award on Monday.

The Gruver product was named Freshman of the Week by the league after averaging 15 points and five rebounds in three games. Maupin scored a career-high 20 points and five rebounds in the Lady Raiders’ 86-85 overtime win over Texas.



She scored 13 points in 21 minutes in Sunday’s win over Louisiana-Lafayette, helping Texas Tech to the team title of the Preseason WNIT and earning a spot on the all-tournament team. She had 12 points against Jackson State on Tuesday, giving her three games of double-digit scoring during the week.

The Lady Raiders (3-1) head to Las Vegas for two games in the Las Vegas Shootout over the Thanksgiving weekend. Texas Tech faces Middle Tennessee at 1 p.m. Friday and Mercer at 10 p.m. on Saturday.