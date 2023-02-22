LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech went into overtime for the second straight game, but Wednesday’s outcome would go in the Lady Raiders’ favor, defeating West Virginia 69-68 in double overtime to end a four-game losing streak.

Rhyle McKinney corraled a loosed ball of an inbounds play and laid it up with 3.1 seconds remaing to clinch the win. The victory ends a 12-game losing streak against the Mountaineers dating back to 2017.

Texas Tech is the first Power 5 team to play back-to-back multiple overtime games since Maryland in 2008.

After trailing by as many as 17 points, Texas Tech took its first lead early in the fourth quarter when Jazmaine Lewis capped a 13-0 run with a layup for a 40-39 Lady Raider lead.

Bre’Amber Scott would tie the game up with a layup with 46 seconds remaining to force the extra frame. Scott finished with 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting before fouling out in the first overtime.

The Mountaineers’ Tavy Diggs would force the second overtime with a reverse layup to even the game with ten seconds remaining.

Ashley Chevalier added six points off the bench after scoring three points in the last eleven games.

The Lady Raiders (17-11, 5-10 Big 12) visit Baylor at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center in Waco.