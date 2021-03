LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps senior forward Emma Middleton was named the Lone Star Conference defensive player of the week for the second time this season.

Middleton blocked six shots, grabbed 17 rebounds and scored 28 points in LCU’s two wins over West Texas A&M last week.

The #1 Lady Chaps opened the Lone Star Conference championship on Tuesday against Saint Mary’s, coming away with a 76-52 victory.