Missed Opportunities Cost Red Raiders in 3-1, 14 inning loss to TCU

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were unable to capitalize on an outstanding seven inning , eight strikeout performance from freshman pitcher Micah Dallas as they fall in fourteen innings the opening game of a three game series agaisnt TCU at home Thursday night at Dan Law Field. As brillaint as Dallas was on the bump, TCU's Nick Lodolo was even better going eight innings and striking out thirteen. Neither team could push across a run until the top of the eleventh when catcer Braxton Fulford stumbled after blocking a strikeout pitch from Jon McMillon and attempting to throw it to first for the out allowing the runner on third to score. Texas Tech tied the game back up in the bottom of the eleventh when Cody Masters delivered thhe RBI hit to drive in Drew Baker from second. Baker was initially called out at home on the play but ruled safe after a review. The Horned Frogs cashed in again in the top of the fourteenth when Zach Humphries hit an RBI double to score two pushing the lead to 3-1. Drew Baker who scored the tying run in the eleventh was the final out of the game in the fourteenth. Texas Tech and TCU game two will be Friday at 6:30 pm at Dan Law Field.