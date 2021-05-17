Monterey boy’s basketball coach Jeremy McFerrin leaves for Plano West

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monterey boy’s basketball coach Jeremy McFerrin is leaving the school to take the same position at Plano West High School, he announced on Twitter Monday.

McFerrin spent four seasons at Monterey. He was the head men’s basketball coach at Trinity Christian School before that, according to his LinkedIn page.

In McFerrin’s second season at Monterey, the team went 29-9 and were Regional Tournament qualifiers, according to his LinkedIn.

“I am grateful for the opportunity that was given to me to coach your son/sons,” he wrote. “I pray that I have been a positive impact in their lives as I know they have been in mine.”