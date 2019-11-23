Monterey falls to Birdville in Round 2 of playoffs

ABILENE, Texas — The Monterey Plainsmen’s season came to an end Friday, as they fell 41-23 to Birdville.

The loss hinged on Monterey’s inability to stop Birdville quarterback Stone Earle. Earle threw for 410 yards and five touchdowns on the day.

Monterey drew first blood, going up 3-0 with a field goal. The two teams then traded touchdowns before Birdville took a 14-10 lead before halftime.

Birdville and Monterey each scored touchdowns out of halftime, but then Birdville scored two straight to go up 35-17. The Hawks would not surrender that lead.

Monterey finishes the season with a 6-6 record.