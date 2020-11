LUBBOCK, Texas — Senior Monterey wide receiver MJ Singleton, has always had a close relationship with his mother, Lori.

Lori is deaf, and MJ was born without the ability to hear out of his left ear. Through Sign Language the two have the unique ability to communicate with one another during all of MJ’s games.

Now in his last season with Monterey, MJ said he hopes to leave a legacy behind, and also have a successful career to come at Rice University.