LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey High School closes out the regional season as the top-ranked team in Class 5A.
The Lady Plainsmen retained the No. 1 spot in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches girls rankings released Monday.
Monterey visits Lubbock High at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Here are the rest of the area team rankings:
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (26-3)
2. Mansfield Timberview (31-3)
3. Wagner (23-4)
4. Pflugerville Hendrickson (28-5)
5. Argyle (28-3)
6. Mount Pleasant (30-0)
7. Lubbock Cooper (24-6)
8. Amarillo High (29-4)
9. Pflugerville (27-6)
10. Fulshear (27-5)
11. Buda Hays (32-3)
12. White Settlement Brewer (25-3)
13. Barbers Hill (29-5)
14. McKinney North (25-6)
15. Manvel (26-7)
16. Frisco Memorial (22-10)
17. Denton Ryan (25-5)
18. Frisco Liberty (19-8)
19. Edinburg Vela (27-4)
20. Midlothian Heritage (27-7)
21. Amarillo Tascosa (25-5)
22. Leander Glenn (25-5)
23. CC Vet Memorial (25-9)
24. Boerne Champion (27-6)
25. CC Flour Bluff (28-5)
25. El Paso Burges (25-3)
Class 2A
1. Nocona (32-0)
2. New Home (26-4)
3. Lipan (27-3)
4. Tenaha (29-2)
5. Skidmore Tynan (33-2)
6. Martins Mill (25-6)
7. Panhandle (24-7)
8. Chireno (28-3)
9. Gruver (23-5)
10. Dallardsville Big Sandy (28-4)
11. Muenster (24-6)
12. Premont (24-6)
13. Farwell (26-5)
14. Falls City (28-6)
15. Shiner (26-3)
16. LaPoynor (26-6)
17. Sundown (22-8)
18. Merit Bland (24-4)
19. Timpson (26-8)
20. Goldthwaite (23-3)
21. Wellington (21-9)
22. Stamford (17-4)
23. Clarendon (26-6)
24. Windthorst (24-4)
25. Flatonia (24-4)
Class 1A
1. Huckabay (33-2)
2. Neches (26-2)
3. Slidell (25-3)
4. Nazareth (23-9)
5. Gorman (29-3)
6. Veribest (24-5)
7. Sands (24-7)
8. Dodd City (26-5)
9. Jayton (29-3)
10. Hermleigh (21-7)
11. Bloomburg (26-6)
12. Lamesa Klondike (18-3)
13. Whiteface (24-4)
14. Saltillo (31-5)
15. Eula (23-9)
16. Cross Plains (24-5)
17. Brookeland (25-3)
18. Moulton (25-7)
19. Aquilla (24-5)
20. Borden County (21-5)
21. Rocksprings (24-9)
22. Graford (23-7)
23. Roscoe Highland (25-7)
24. Gordon (20-8)
25. Turkey Valley (21-9)
TAPPS 3A
1. Rosehill Tomball (30-2)
2. Lubbock Christian (24-9)
3. Lutheran San Antonio (24-12)
4. San Jacinto-Amarillo (26-4)
5. Brazos Christian (23-6)
6. Lutheran North (12-7)
7. Cornerstone McKinney (16-1)
8. Akiba Yavneh-Dallas (20-7)
9. Weatherford Christian (19-13)
10. Live Oak-Waco (11-15)
TAPPS 2A
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (27-1)
2. Lubbock All Saints (22-1)
3. Shiner St. Paul (11-13)
4. Dallas First Baptist (25-5)
5. Red Oak Ovilla (14-5)
6. Lubbock Southcrest (15-10)
7. Bryan Allen Academy (18-3)
8. Muenster Sacred Heart (17-12)
9. Austin Waldorf (15-5)
10. Terrell Poetry Christian (22-6)