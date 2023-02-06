LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey High School closes out the regional season as the top-ranked team in Class 5A.

The Lady Plainsmen retained the No. 1 spot in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches girls rankings released Monday.

Monterey visits Lubbock High at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are the rest of the area team rankings:

Class 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey (26-3)

2. Mansfield Timberview (31-3)

3. Wagner (23-4)

4. Pflugerville Hendrickson (28-5)

5. Argyle (28-3)

6. Mount Pleasant (30-0)

7. Lubbock Cooper (24-6)

8. Amarillo High (29-4)

9. Pflugerville (27-6)

10. Fulshear (27-5)

11. Buda Hays (32-3)

12. White Settlement Brewer (25-3)

13. Barbers Hill (29-5)

14. McKinney North (25-6)

15. Manvel (26-7)

16. Frisco Memorial (22-10)

17. Denton Ryan (25-5)

18. Frisco Liberty (19-8)

19. Edinburg Vela (27-4)

20. Midlothian Heritage (27-7)

21. Amarillo Tascosa (25-5)

22. Leander Glenn (25-5)

23. CC Vet Memorial (25-9)

24. Boerne Champion (27-6)

25. CC Flour Bluff (28-5)

25. El Paso Burges (25-3)

Class 2A

1. Nocona (32-0)

2. New Home (26-4)

3. Lipan (27-3)

4. Tenaha (29-2)

5. Skidmore Tynan (33-2)

6. Martins Mill (25-6)

7. Panhandle (24-7)

8. Chireno (28-3)

9. Gruver (23-5)

10. Dallardsville Big Sandy (28-4)

11. Muenster (24-6)

12. Premont (24-6)

13. Farwell (26-5)

14. Falls City (28-6)

15. Shiner (26-3)

16. LaPoynor (26-6)

17. Sundown (22-8)

18. Merit Bland (24-4)

19. Timpson (26-8)

20. Goldthwaite (23-3)

21. Wellington (21-9)

22. Stamford (17-4)

23. Clarendon (26-6)

24. Windthorst (24-4)

25. Flatonia (24-4)

Class 1A

1. Huckabay (33-2)

2. Neches (26-2)

3. Slidell (25-3)

4. Nazareth (23-9)

5. Gorman (29-3)

6. Veribest (24-5)

7. Sands (24-7)

8. Dodd City (26-5)

9. Jayton (29-3)

10. Hermleigh (21-7)

11. Bloomburg (26-6)

12. Lamesa Klondike (18-3)

13. Whiteface (24-4)

14. Saltillo (31-5)

15. Eula (23-9)

16. Cross Plains (24-5)

17. Brookeland (25-3)

18. Moulton (25-7)

19. Aquilla (24-5)

20. Borden County (21-5)

21. Rocksprings (24-9)

22. Graford (23-7)

23. Roscoe Highland (25-7)

24. Gordon (20-8)

25. Turkey Valley (21-9)



TAPPS 3A

1. Rosehill Tomball (30-2)

2. Lubbock Christian (24-9)

3. Lutheran San Antonio (24-12)

4. San Jacinto-Amarillo (26-4)

5. Brazos Christian (23-6)

6. Lutheran North (12-7)

7. Cornerstone McKinney (16-1)

8. Akiba Yavneh-Dallas (20-7)

9. Weatherford Christian (19-13)

10. Live Oak-Waco (11-15)

TAPPS 2A

1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (27-1)

2. Lubbock All Saints (22-1)

3. Shiner St. Paul (11-13)

4. Dallas First Baptist (25-5)

5. Red Oak Ovilla (14-5)

6. Lubbock Southcrest (15-10)

7. Bryan Allen Academy (18-3)

8. Muenster Sacred Heart (17-12)

9. Austin Waldorf (15-5)

10. Terrell Poetry Christian (22-6)