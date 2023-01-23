LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey’s reign as the No. 1 team in Class 5A continues after the Lady Plainsmen got their revenge against Lubbock Cooper with last week’s 61-53 district win over the Lady Pirates. Lubbock Cooper dropped one spot to No. 6 in the latest TABC girls ranking released on Monday.

Here is a look at all of the area teams ranked in the latest poll:

Class 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey (25-3)

2. Mansfield Timberview (28-3)

3. Wagner (19-4)

4. Argyle (25-3)

5. Pflugerville (24-5)

6. Lubbock Cooper (21-6)

7. Amarillo High (26-4)

8. Hendrickson (24-5)

9. Fulshear (23-5)

10. Buda Hays (29-3)

11. White Settlement Brewer (22-3)

12. Barbers Hill (25-5)

13. Mount Pleasant (28-0)

14. Midlothian Heritage (24-6)

15. McKinney North (22-6)

16. CC Flour Bluff (26-4)

17. Manvel (23-7)

18. Amarillo Tascosa (23-4)

19. Frisco Memorial (20-10)

20. Leander Glenn (23-4)

21. Denton Ryan (22-5)

22. Edinburg Vela (22-4)

23. El Paso Chapin (23-5)

24. CC Vet Memorial (22-8)

25. Boerne Champion (23-6)

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose (30-1)

2. Boerne (26-1)

3. Waco La Vega (26-5)

4. Canyon (25-3)

5. Fredericksburg (27-3)

6. Levelland (25-3)

7. Hardin Jefferson (22-5)

8. Sunnyvale (24-5)

9. Stephenville (26-3)

10. Beeville Jones (22-4)

11. Sanger (22-5)

12. Geronimo Navarro (25-6)

13. Seminole (23-7)

14. Bishop (27-4)

15. Silsbee (23-3)

16. North Lamar (22-6)

17. Godley (23-6)

18. Madisonville (26-3)

19. Canyon Randall (19-6)

20. Navasota (27-4)

21. Van (17-2)

22. Canton (24-5)

23. Bay City (23-1)

24. Kennedale (14-10)

25. Marble Falls (16-12)

Class 2A

1. Nocona (28-0)

2. New Home (23-4)

3. Lipan (24-3)

4. Chireno (26-2)

5. Tenaha (26-2)

6. Skidmore Tynan (30-2)

7. Martins Mill (15-5)

8. Panhandle (20-7)

9. LaPoynor (24-4)

10. Farwell (24-4)

11. Gruver (19-5)

12. Dallardsville Big Sandy (24-4)

13. Muenster (22-6)

14. Windthorst (21-3)

15. Premont (20-6)

16. Sundown (20-7)

17. Falls City (24-6)

18. Shiner (22-3)

19. Merit Bland (22-4)

20. Timpson (22-8)

21. Goldthwaite (21-3)

22. Wellington (17-9)

23. Ropes (22-5)

24. Cisco (21-6)

25. Timpson (22-8)

Class 1A

1. Huckabay (29-2)

2. Neches (22-2)

3. Slidell (22-3)

4. Saltillo (31-3)

5. Sands (21-5)

6. Gorman (26-2)

7. Dodd City (23-5)

8. Jayton (24-3)

9. Cross Plains (23-4)

10. Nazareth (19-9)

11. Veribest (22-5)

12. Gordon (20-6)

13. Hermleigh (19-7)

14. Whiteface (22-4)

15. Roscoe Highland (25-5)

16. Borden County (21-5)

17. Brookeland (21-4)

18. Moulton (22-7)

19. Aquilla (21-5)

20. Turkey Valley (18-8)

21. Rocksprings (20-9)

22. Bloomburg (23-6)

23. Lamesa Klondike (15-3)

24. Westbrook (17-8)

25. Eula (18-9)

TAPPS 4A

1. Dallas Christian Mesquite (14-8)

2. Geneva Boerne (22-5)

3. Lake Country Christian-Ft Worth (23-6)

4. Midland Classical (12-12)

5. Trinity Christian Willow Park (21-3)

6. Legacy Prep Woodlands (15-9)

7. Grace Prep Arlington (19-7)

8. Bay Area Christian League City (15-7)

9. Trinity Christian Lubbock (7-17)

10. Prince of Peace Carrolton (16-9)

TAPPS 3A

1. Rosehill Christian (27-2)

2. Lubbock Christian (20-9)

3. Lutheran San Antonio (22-12)

4. Brazos Christian-Bryan (18-6)

5. San Jacinto Christian (22-4)

6. Lutheran North (9-7)

7. McKinney Cornerstone (13-1)

8. Weatherford Christian (18-9)

9. Centreal Texas Christian (16-6)

10. Akiba Yavneh-Dalas (16-7)

TAPPS 2A

1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (23-1)

2. Red Oak Ovilla (11-5)

3. Shiner St. Paul (10-11)

4. Lubbock All Saint (18-1)

5. Dallas First Baptist (22-5)

6. Bryan Allen Academy (14-2)

7. Lubbock Southcrest (12-9)

8. Muenster Sacred Heart (15-12)

9. Terrell Poetry Christian (20-5)

10. Austin Waldorf (13-4)