Monterey, Texas Tech product Braxton Fulford drafted by Rockies

Texas Tech catcher Braxton Fulford (26) looks on during warm ups during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech University and Monterey High School catcher Braxton Fulford was taken by the Colorado Rockies in the sixth round of the MLB Draft Monday.

Fulford hit for a .261 average and clubbed 19 home runs in a four-year career at Texas Tech. 14 of those homers came in 2021. He is also renowned as an excellent defensive catcher.

The Rockies took Fulford with the No. 170 overall pick in the draft. He was the third Red Raider taken after Cal Conley went to the Atlanta Braves and Dru Baker went to the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth round.