LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey soccer’s Simon Hernandez reached a coaching milestone with the Plainsmen’s 1-0 win over Abilene last Friday.

The victory was No. 100 of Hernandez’s head coach career.

“It’s just a testament to the kids that we’ve had come through this program,” Hernandez said. “It was exciting to get to that point and hopefully keep going.”

Hernandez is in his sixth season as Monterey’s head coach but has been with the program much longer. He played for longtime head coach Donny Matticks and spent 12 years as his assistant before Matticks’ retirement in 2017.

Mattick’s, who won 303 games as Monterey’s head coach, reached out after the victory to congratulate Hernandez.

“It’s a big deal for me personally because I know how big of a knucklehead I was back when I played for him,” Hernandez said. “To get to work with him and get to see this side of him, it just means a lot that I get to continue the tradition that he started here.”

Hernandez and the Plainsmen (12-0-2, 4-0 district) attempt to add to that win total when they continue District 4-5A play against Abilene Cooper.

“The guys are coming together and playing well,” Hernandez said. “Everyone is healthy. That always helps come district when you already have about 15 games under your belt. To have everyone available today it’s a big match, so we’re excited.”

Friday’s match against Abilene Cooper is set for 5 p.m. at Lowrey Field.