LUBBOCK,TX- Monterey’s Kelly Mora made it official Friday afternoon putting pen to paper signing to continue her academic and athletic career at the next level at Texas Tech University.

Mora was a key contributor to the Lady Plainsmen’s success throughout her time at Monterey where she averaged 15. 1 PPG and 11 boards per game.

Mora ended her career scoring 1,648 points and 1,205 rebounds. She holds the school record for the most rebounds in a single season with 552 and shared the school record for the most blocked shots in a single game with 14.

“I can’t wait to be at Tech and take this next step.” Mora said. “Coach Gerlich took the extra steps to create a home feeling. I love Coach Gerlich and how she made me and my family feel.”

Mora ended her high school career playing in 109 total games. The Lady Plainsmen finished their 2022-23 season as regional runner-ups in this year’s UIL 5A State Basketball championships.