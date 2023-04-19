Lubbock, TX- At just 15-years old Lubbock High freshman Isaac Montoya is making his mark on the Lubbock community, as he is Lubbock ISD’s first para-athlete.

Isaac expressed interest in the sport last December to Westerner track and field coach Jeremy Maxfield.

“We started talking about track and he asked, how can I get involved?” said Maxfield. “Come January we started hitting the track with some 100s and 400s. He was watching out kids run 600s and some broken 400s and he said “Coach, let me try that out.””

Motoya was born with Spina Bifida which is a condition which affects the spine, as he is not able to not use his legs.

“For for me trying and doing a sports like this gives being in a wheelchair a purpose for me.” said Montoya.

Montoya is Maxfield’s first wheelchair athlete he’s coached in his 16 years of coaching.

“Whatever the workout is for the able bodied kids, he does the same thing with them.” said Maxfield. “We don’t treat him any different and push him the same way. So, as far as training and the races are concerned, there is not really a lot of difference.”

Setting a personal best every time he steps out onto the track, Montoya is now chasing his goal of becoming a state qualifier for this year’s UIL Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

“I used to be real negative about being in a wheelchair.” said Montoya. “Now I have a positive way to think about it.”

“Over the months, he has started to break out of his shell.” said Maxfield. “That’s probably to me the most rewarding thing to watch about him.”

Montoya along with the rest of the Lubbock High Track and Field Team will be competing in the 5A Area Championships this weekend at Lowrey Field. Montoya will be competing in the shot put, 100 meter and 400 meter dash.