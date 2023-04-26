LUBBOCK,TX- The Texas Tech chapter of the National Football Foundation held their annual scholarship awards dinner at the Overton Hotel Wednesday night.

The annual awards dinner is a special night to honor the past football season’s accomplishments from the high school to college level.

For the Red Raiders, Offensive Lineman Weston Wright was named the Texas Tech Scholar Athlete award. Wright along with eight others, (Patrick Curley, Jaylon Hutchings, Tyrique Matthew, Tyler Shough, Henry Teeter, Marquis Waters and Tyree Wilson) were named to the Hampshire Honor Society.

“It’s big for those guys because they do so much for the sport.” said Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire. “They do so much for the community and West Texas. They are incredible football players but even better young men.”

Also, being honored tonight was New Home’s Stevan Keys and Frenship’s Jay Northcutt. Keys being named Assistant Coach of the Year after helping lead the Leopards to their best season in program history all the way to the 2A State Semifinals.

Northcutt, who is in his 23rd year of coaching, won the 2023 Coach of the year after leading the Tigers to a 9-3 overall record in 2022 and bringing home the first 6A district title in program history.

“Each year that I have been out there whether it is a good year or it is a lean year, I have had a good group of players who have committed to the program and passed that off to the next group.” said Jay Northcutt. “I am excited for the future of the program and excited for this award.”

22 High School Athletes being recognized tonight and were named as a 2023 High School Scholar Athlete Award Winner.

The list includes Kobe Ayers (Frenship) , Caedmon Barron (Lubbock High), Brett Brittain (Floydada), Brady Brown (New Home), Jett Carroll (Coronado), Luis Cervantes (Andrews), Kaleb Cox (Shallowater), Carter Craig (Idalou), John Curry (Coronado), Xavier Frost (Frenship), Mason Gallarneau (Lubbock-Cooper) Cale Harkey (New Deal), Ricardo Hernandez III (Synder), Braydon Laws (Lubbock-Cooper), Justin Perez (Monterey), Cole Peters (New Home), Ben Steele (Smyer), William Wall (Idalou), Hezekiah Williams (Estacado), Trevor Winn (Shallowater), Tariq Yarbrough (Estacado), and Takeo Young (Monterey).

To round out the many awards being presented this year, Former Red Raider coach and administrator Gerald Myers was named the 2023 Distinguished West Texan Award for his love and work to promote amateur football.