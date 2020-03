NCAA Division II spring athletes have been given an extra season of eligibility, the NCAA announced Friday.

Much of the spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the affected Division II athletes will not lose a season of eligibility because of it.

For Lubbock Christian University, this change affects baseball, softball, golf and track & field.