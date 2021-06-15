New Deal 2021 football schedule

NEW DEAL, Texas — The New Deal Lions released their football schedule for the 2021 season.

New Deal opens its season at Trinity Christian on August 27. Homecoming will be September 17 against Bovina and Senior Night is October 29 against Floydada.

Take a look at their full schedule below.

8/27: @ Trinity Christian

9/3: vs. Wellington

9/10: @ Slaton

9/17: vs. Bovina (Homecoming)

9/24: @ Idalou

10/1: BYE WEEK

10/8: @ Hale Center

10/15: vs. Post

10/22: @ Tahoka

10/29: vs. Floydada (Senior Night)

11/5: @ Sundown