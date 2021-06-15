New Deal 2021 football schedule

NEW DEAL, Texas — The New Deal Lions released their football schedule for the 2021 season.

New Deal opens its season at Trinity Christian on August 27. Homecoming will be September 17 against Bovina and Senior Night is October 29 against Floydada.

Take a look at their full schedule below.

8/27: @ Trinity Christian
9/3: vs. Wellington
9/10: @ Slaton
9/17: vs. Bovina (Homecoming)
9/24: @ Idalou
10/1: BYE WEEK
10/8: @ Hale Center
10/15: vs. Post
10/22: @ Tahoka
10/29: vs. Floydada (Senior Night)
11/5: @ Sundown

