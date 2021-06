ROUND ROCK, Texas — The New Deal baseball team is one win away from a state championship after beating Shiner 14-1 in the state semifinals Wednesday.

The Lions scored five runs in the second inning, four in the fourth and five more in the sixth. The run rule ended the game after the sixth inning.

Shiner scored its lone run in the fifth inning.

New Deal will play the winner of Wednesday night’s game between Bosqueville and Garrison Thursday at noon for the state title.