SEMINOLE, Texas — The New Deal Lions baseball team punched its ticket to 2A State Championships Friday with a 10-2 win over Anson.

The two teams split two games Thursday, and New Deal won the deciding contest comfortably Friday.

New Deal broke the game open in the sixth inning, scoring six runs to go ahead 10-2.

The Lions will play for the 2A State title in Round Rock. Their first game will be Wednesday against Garrison.