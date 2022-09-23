LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship football faces off against Cleveland High School from Rio Rancho, New Mexico at 6 p.m. Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium.

Former Idalou running back Robert Garza enters the game with a 3-1 record in his first season as the Storm head coach.

Garza was promoted during the offseason after being part of the program since its first season in 2009.

Cleveland High School has won two straight New Mexico state titles.

KLBK’s The Blitz will have highlights of the matchup between the Storm and Tigers Friday at 10:10 p.m.