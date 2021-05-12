NFL releases Dallas Cowboys 2021 schedule

DALLAS, Texas — On Wednesday the NFL announced the schedule for the upcoming 2021 season.
The Dallas Cowboys will open up the season on September 9th, on the road facing the Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
FULL SCHEDULE:
Week 1, Thurs 9/9: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2, Sun 9/19: @ Los Angeles Chargers
Week 3, Mon 9/27: vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 4, Sun 10/3: vs Carolina Panthers
Week 5, Sun 10/10: vs New York Giants
Week 6, Sun 10/17 @ New England Patriots
Week 7, Sun 10/24 BYE
Week 8, Sun 10/31 @ Minnesota Vikings
Week 9, Sun 11/7: vs Denver Broncos
Week 10, Sun 11/14 vs Atlanta Falcons
Week 11, Sun 11/21 @ Kansas City Chiefs
Week 12, Sun 11/28 vs Las Vegas Raiders
Week 13, Thurs 12/2 @ New Orleans Saints
Week 14, Sun 12/12 @ Washington
Week 15, Sun 12/19 @ New York Giants
Week 16, Sun 12/26 vs Washington
Week 17, Sun 1/2 vs Arizona Cardinals
Week 18, Sun 1/9 @ Philadelphia Eagles