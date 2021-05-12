NFL releases Dallas Cowboys 2021 schedule

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrate a touchdown catch by Lamb in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

DALLAS, Texas — On Wednesday the NFL announced the schedule for the upcoming 2021 season.

The Dallas Cowboys will open up the season on September 9th, on the road facing the Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Week 1, Thurs 9/9: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2, Sun 9/19: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3, Mon 9/27: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4, Sun 10/3: vs Carolina Panthers

Week 5, Sun 10/10: vs New York Giants

Week 6, Sun 10/17 @ New England Patriots

Week 7, Sun 10/24 BYE

Week 8, Sun 10/31 @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 9, Sun 11/7: vs Denver Broncos

Week 10, Sun 11/14 vs Atlanta Falcons

Week 11, Sun 11/21 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 12, Sun 11/28 vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 13, Thurs 12/2 @ New Orleans Saints

Week 14, Sun 12/12 @ Washington

Week 15, Sun 12/19 @ New York Giants

Week 16, Sun 12/26 vs Washington

Week 17, Sun 1/2 vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 18, Sun 1/9 @ Philadelphia Eagles