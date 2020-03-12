1  of  3
NJCAA postpones basketball tournaments

South Plains College men, women were scheduled to play

The National Junior College Athletic Association has suspended its championship events due to coronavirus, it announced Thursday.

South Plains College’s men and women’s basketball teams were slated to play in the tournaments.

Lubbock was the host site for the women’s tournament.

The NJCAA Division I and II men and women’s tournaments were scheduled to begin on March 16. The Association is aiming for a tentative start date of April 20 for the tournaments.

The Division III men’s and women’s tournaments, which are currently underway, are working on an expedited schedule that will finish on Friday.

