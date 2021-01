LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 16 Lubbock Christian men’s basketball stayed perfect on the season with 86-38 win over Texas A&M International Friday.

The Chaps (7-0) were suffocating on the defensive end, holding the Dustdevils to 23.5% shooting from the field.

Aamer Muhammed led LCU in scoring with 19 points. He was efficient from the field as well, making seven of eight shots.

The Chaps play Texas A&M International again Saturday at 5:30 p.m.