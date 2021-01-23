No. 2 Lady Chaps jump on Texas A&M International early in 71-61 win

LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 2 Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps used a strong first quarter to top Texas A&M International Friday 71-61.

The Lady Chaps played excellent defense in the first, jumping out to a 20-7 lead. They made another strong run in the third quarter, building a 25-point lead heading into the fourth.

That’s when Texas A&M International heated up. The Dustdevils outscored the Lady Chaps 27-12 in the final period, but it proved to be too little, too late.

Ashton Duncan was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points. Juliana Robertson added 11 rebounds.

Next, the Lady Chaps will take on Texas A&M International again Saturday at 3:30 p.m.