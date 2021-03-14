No. 2 LCU men advance in D2 NCAA Tournament with win over Oklahoma Baptist

LUBBOCKM, Texas — The No. 2 Lubbock Christian University men’s basketball team won its first game of the NCAA Division II Tournament Sunday, 79-55 over No. 6 Oklahoma Baptist.

Rowan Mackenzie led the way for the Chaps with 18 points. Lloyd Daniels added 17 of his own, and Parker Hicks posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Chaps were deadly from 3, making 10 of 21 shots from long range. They shot 51.6 percent from the field, and held Oklahoma Baptist to 34.5 percent.

LCU got off to a strong start offensively, and took a 27-9 lead with 11:46 remaining in the first half. OBU would cut the lead back to 10 points before halftime, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Mackenzie and Ty Caswell gave the Chaps a 20-point lead in the second half.

With the win, LCU is one of 16 teams to advance to the third round of the tournament. The Chaps will play No. 1 West Texas A&M next, who is coming off a win over No. 5 Dallas Baptist.